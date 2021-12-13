Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 142,938 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,903,077 shares.The stock last traded at $43.40 and had previously closed at $36.81.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HOG. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Harley-Davidson from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.51.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.49 and a 200-day moving average of $40.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.44.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 17.49%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 7.7% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 25,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 45.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 36,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 11,474 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 18.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 99,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 15,462 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 0.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,280,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,492,000 after acquiring an additional 20,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Harley-Davidson in the third quarter worth about $1,471,000. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

