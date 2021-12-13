Harley-Davidson Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 11,405 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 145% compared to the typical volume of 4,658 call options.

HOG traded up $2.52 on Monday, hitting $39.33. 383,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,903,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.49 and its 200 day moving average is $40.52. Harley-Davidson has a fifty-two week low of $31.20 and a fifty-two week high of $52.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.44.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.37. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.49%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.2% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 24,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 4.6% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 4.6% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 5.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HOG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.51.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

