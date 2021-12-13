Harley-Davidson Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 11,405 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 145% compared to the typical volume of 4,658 call options.
HOG traded up $2.52 on Monday, hitting $39.33. 383,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,903,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.49 and its 200 day moving average is $40.52. Harley-Davidson has a fifty-two week low of $31.20 and a fifty-two week high of $52.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.44.
Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.37. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.2% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 24,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 4.6% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 4.6% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 5.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.54% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms recently weighed in on HOG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.51.
Harley-Davidson Company Profile
Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.
