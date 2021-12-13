Havy (HAVY) Trading 3.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Havy (CURRENCY:HAVY) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. One Havy coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Havy has a market cap of $33,407.54 and $969.00 worth of Havy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Havy has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00039872 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000297 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000778 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000036 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000022 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Havy Coin Profile

Havy (HAVY) is a coin. Havy’s total supply is 8,200,000,000 coins. The official website for Havy is havy.io . Havy’s official Twitter account is @CapraCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Havy Coin Trading

