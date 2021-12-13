Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $488.54 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) to report $488.54 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hawaiian’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $477.98 million and the highest estimate coming in at $499.10 million. Hawaiian posted sales of $149.68 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 226.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Hawaiian will report full-year sales of $1.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hawaiian.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $180.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.82 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 79.33% and a negative net margin of 17.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 137.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.76) EPS.

Separately, Wolfe Research downgraded Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.13.

Shares of HA opened at $19.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $983.29 million, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Hawaiian has a 12 month low of $16.84 and a 12 month high of $31.38.

In other news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $48,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the second quarter valued at $102,315,000. Towle & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the third quarter valued at $29,234,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 15.6% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,431,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,631,000 after purchasing an additional 463,859 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the second quarter valued at $9,483,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 8.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,068,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,518,000 after purchasing an additional 388,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hawaiian (HA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.