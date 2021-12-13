HC Wainwright Cuts Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) Price Target to $13.00

Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Celyad Oncology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jonestrading restated a hold rating on shares of Celyad Oncology in a report on Friday, August 20th.

NASDAQ CYAD opened at $4.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Celyad Oncology has a twelve month low of $3.53 and a twelve month high of $9.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.54.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Celyad Oncology stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Celyad Oncology at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celyad Oncology Company Profile

Celyad Oncology SA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) therapies for cancer. It operates through the following segments: Cardiology and Immuno-Oncology. The Cardiology segment includes the company’s Cardiopoiesis, Corquest, and C-Cathez platforms.

