Head to Head Comparison: Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) & Clikia (OTCMKTS:CLKA)

Clikia (OTCMKTS:CLKA) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Clikia has a beta of 3.04, meaning that its stock price is 204% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alphabet has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Clikia and Alphabet, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clikia 0 0 0 0 N/A Alphabet 0 1 30 0 2.97

Alphabet has a consensus price target of $3,207.64, indicating a potential upside of 7.87%. Given Alphabet’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alphabet is more favorable than Clikia.

Profitability

This table compares Clikia and Alphabet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clikia N/A N/A N/A Alphabet 29.52% 30.22% 21.25%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.3% of Alphabet shares are held by institutional investors. 13.0% of Alphabet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Clikia and Alphabet’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clikia N/A N/A -$540,000.00 N/A N/A Alphabet $182.53 billion 10.81 $40.27 billion $103.84 28.64

Alphabet has higher revenue and earnings than Clikia.

Summary

Alphabet beats Clikia on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clikia

Clikia Corp., through its subsidiary, Maison Luxe LLC, engages in retailing luxury goods. It primarily focuses on offering fine timepieces and jewelry on wholesale and business-to-consumer basis. The company is based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube. The Other Bets segment consists of businesses such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Verily, Waymo, and X. The company was founded by Lawrence E. Page and Sergey Mikhaylovich Brin on October 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

