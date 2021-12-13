Head-To-Head Contrast: China Finance (OTCMKTS:CHFI) & Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN)

China Finance (OTCMKTS:CHFI) and Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.7% of Cowen shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Cowen shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares China Finance and Cowen’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Finance N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cowen $1.44 billion 0.68 $216.36 million $9.71 3.67

Cowen has higher revenue and earnings than China Finance.

Profitability

This table compares China Finance and Cowen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Finance N/A N/A N/A Cowen 16.97% 31.20% 3.95%

Risk & Volatility

China Finance has a beta of 5.1, indicating that its stock price is 410% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cowen has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for China Finance and Cowen, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Finance 0 0 0 0 N/A Cowen 1 0 1 0 2.00

Cowen has a consensus price target of $46.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29.10%. Given Cowen’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cowen is more favorable than China Finance.

Summary

Cowen beats China Finance on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

China Finance Company Profile

China Finance, Inc. engages in the business of providing financial support and services. It provides surety guarantees, loan guarantees and short-term loans to small and medium enterprises. The company also offers consulting services, including business and introduction services, translation services, and access to office facilities, such as conference rooms, computers, telephone, and fax lines. China Finance was founded on March 28, 2000 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen, Inc. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, the Investment Banking, the Markets, and the Research divisions. The Asset Company segment comprises of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies. The firm offers investment banking services, equity and credit research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, commission management services, and actively managed alternative investment products. The company was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

