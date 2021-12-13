Head to Head Contrast: Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) vs. Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUC)

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) and Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Natural Alternatives International and Charlie’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natural Alternatives International 6.64% 15.03% 9.48% Charlie’s 36.02% -93.39% 94.53%

Natural Alternatives International has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Charlie’s has a beta of 5.34, meaning that its stock price is 434% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.7% of Natural Alternatives International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.7% of Charlie’s shares are held by institutional investors. 18.7% of Natural Alternatives International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 74.8% of Charlie’s shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Natural Alternatives International and Charlie’s’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natural Alternatives International $178.52 million 0.46 $10.77 million $1.85 6.94 Charlie’s $16.69 million 1.64 -$7.19 million N/A N/A

Natural Alternatives International has higher revenue and earnings than Charlie’s.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Natural Alternatives International and Charlie’s, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Natural Alternatives International 0 0 0 0 N/A Charlie’s 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Charlie’s beats Natural Alternatives International on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Natural Alternatives International

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing of nutritional supplements. It operates through the following segments: Private-Label Contract Manufacturing; and Royalty, licensing, and raw material sales. The Private Label Contract Manufacturing segment provides manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute nutritional supplements and other health care products. The Royalty, licensing, and raw material sales segment associated with the sale and license of beta-alanine. The company was founded by Mark A. LeDoux in 1980 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

About Charlie’s

Charlies Holdings, Inc. offers nicotine-only, e-cigarette and hemp-derived, CBD wellness liquid spaces through its subsidiary companies Charlie’s Chalk Dust LLC and Don Polly LLC. It offers its products under Pachamama and Charlie’s Chalk Dust brands. The company was founded in January 2001 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, CA.

