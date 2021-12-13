Head to Head Review: Sanara MedTech (SMTI) versus Its Rivals

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ: SMTI) is one of 44 public companies in the “Surgical appliances & supplies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Sanara MedTech to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Sanara MedTech has a beta of 2.26, suggesting that its stock price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sanara MedTech’s competitors have a beta of 0.68, suggesting that their average stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Sanara MedTech and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sanara MedTech -21.10% -16.89% -14.72% Sanara MedTech Competitors -162.78% -52.38% -11.38%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sanara MedTech and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sanara MedTech $15.59 million -$4.36 million -44.94 Sanara MedTech Competitors $1.11 billion $144.07 million 21.97

Sanara MedTech’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Sanara MedTech. Sanara MedTech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.5% of Sanara MedTech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.6% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 59.2% of Sanara MedTech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Sanara MedTech and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sanara MedTech 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sanara MedTech Competitors 332 1307 2251 84 2.53

Sanara MedTech presently has a consensus target price of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 56.47%. As a group, “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 15.84%. Given Sanara MedTech’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Sanara MedTech is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Sanara MedTech beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Sanara MedTech

Sanara MedTech, Inc.engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of biotechnology products to physicians, hospitals, and clinics. It offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen Adjuvant and HemaQuell Resorbable Bone Hemostat. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

