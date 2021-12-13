Head-To-Head Survey: Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) and Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT)

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) and Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

Get Accelerate Diagnostics alerts:

This table compares Accelerate Diagnostics and Nautilus Biotechnology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accelerate Diagnostics -639.62% N/A -81.72% Nautilus Biotechnology N/A N/A N/A

67.3% of Accelerate Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.3% of Nautilus Biotechnology shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.3% of Accelerate Diagnostics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics and Nautilus Biotechnology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accelerate Diagnostics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Nautilus Biotechnology 0 1 2 0 2.67

Accelerate Diagnostics presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 110.77%. Nautilus Biotechnology has a consensus target price of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 132.32%. Given Nautilus Biotechnology’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nautilus Biotechnology is more favorable than Accelerate Diagnostics.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Accelerate Diagnostics and Nautilus Biotechnology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accelerate Diagnostics $11.16 million 23.53 -$78.21 million ($1.25) -3.42 Nautilus Biotechnology N/A N/A -$520,000.00 N/A N/A

Nautilus Biotechnology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Accelerate Diagnostics.

Summary

Nautilus Biotechnology beats Accelerate Diagnostics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. is an in vitro diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the rapid diagnosis of serious infections. It also focuses on developing and commercializing innovative instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens. The firm’s products include Accelerate Pheno and Accelerate PhenoTest. The company was founded on May 26, 1982 and is headquartered in Tucson, AZ.

Nautilus Biotechnology Company Profile

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc., a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It operates Nautilus Proteomic Analysis Platform, an integrated single-molecule protein analysis platform that leverages a nanofabricated, large-scale, single-molecule protein array, multi-cycle imaging, and machine learning analysis to potentially identify and quantify the proteome. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.