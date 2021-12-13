HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Shares Sold by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC trimmed its stake in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) by 35.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,349 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,381 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in HEICO were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of HEICO by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,999 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Bell Bank raised its position in shares of HEICO by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 11,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HEICO by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,715 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of HEICO by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its position in shares of HEICO by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HEI opened at $144.68 on Monday. HEICO Co. has a 52-week low of $115.57 and a 52-week high of $151.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.12 and a 200-day moving average of $136.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of 71.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

HEI has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on HEICO in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $169.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HEICO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.50.

HEICO Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

