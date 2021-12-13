Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Shares Purchased by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 350,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,983 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.23% of Helix Energy Solutions Group worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,003,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,670,000 after buying an additional 235,478 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 21.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,838,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,886,000 after buying an additional 1,936,876 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,102,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,976,000 after buying an additional 223,055 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 142.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,227,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,977,000 after buying an additional 4,839,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,557,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,441,000 after buying an additional 76,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

NYSE HLX opened at $3.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.39 million, a P/E ratio of -15.48 and a beta of 3.20. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.88 and a 52-week high of $6.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $180.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Helix Energy Solutions Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.33.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.