HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) PT Lowered to €78.00

HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €85.00 ($95.51) to €78.00 ($87.64) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HLFFF. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $95.50.

Shares of HelloFresh stock opened at $84.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.36. HelloFresh has a one year low of $64.94 and a one year high of $114.91.

HelloFresh SE engages in the provision of personalized meal solutions. It operates through the following segments: United States of America (USA), International, and Holding. The International segment comprises Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Germany, the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

