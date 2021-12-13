Hendershot Investments Inc. Buys 271 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals makes up 2.0% of Hendershot Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $10,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 416.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 152.4% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.75, for a total transaction of $576,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.08, for a total value of $439,299.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,683 shares of company stock worth $29,922,211. 11.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

REGN opened at $669.52 on Monday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $441.00 and a 1-year high of $686.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $610.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $600.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $72.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.18.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.81 by $5.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 66.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on REGN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $763.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $780.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $625.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $715.53.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

