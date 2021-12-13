Hendershot Investments Inc. Buys 3,600 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 142.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 50.2% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $90,000. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PG. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Erste Group raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.75.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $155.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $145.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.66. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $155.80. The company has a market cap of $376.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.62%.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $171,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $1,468,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.