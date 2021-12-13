Hendershot Investments Inc. Increases Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1,501.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,325 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,993 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,490 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 12.7% during the second quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 4.7% during the second quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 8.8% during the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,258 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 8.3% during the second quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $152.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $163.74 and a 200 day moving average of $172.84. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $142.04 and a 1 year high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their target price on Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.54.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

