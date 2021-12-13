Hendershot Investments Inc. Lowers Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Hendershot Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 48,594 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Group accounts for approximately 1.5% of Hendershot Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $8,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,862,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,479,481 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $292,892,000 after acquiring an additional 365,458 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 297.4% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 453,981 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $89,875,000 after acquiring an additional 339,743 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,065,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $606,783,000 after acquiring an additional 308,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1,848.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 280,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,471,000 after acquiring an additional 265,820 shares during the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $196.17 on Monday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.54 and a fifty-two week high of $224.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $205.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.93. The company has a market capitalization of $44.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.20.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.71% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $234.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.79.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

See Also: Cyclical Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.