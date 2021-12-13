Hendershot Investments Inc. Takes Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Hendershot Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,338,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,229,639,000 after acquiring an additional 58,087 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,050,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,668,000 after acquiring an additional 213,878 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,039,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,442,067,000 after acquiring an additional 100,230 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,619,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,103,005,000 after buying an additional 63,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its holdings in AON by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 4,396,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,049,589,000 after buying an additional 299,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Byron Spruell bought 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $296.32 per share, for a total transaction of $59,264.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $293.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $200.65 and a fifty-two week high of $326.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.02. The company has a market cap of $64.72 billion, a PE ratio of 74.55 and a beta of 0.90.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. AON had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 67.50%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.78%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AON. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $321.00 to $326.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $313.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.90.

AON Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

