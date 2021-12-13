Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Shares Sold by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 26.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Herc were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Herc by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,334,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $261,601,000 after acquiring an additional 67,237 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Herc during the second quarter worth about $93,473,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Herc by 279.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,696,000 after acquiring an additional 359,480 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Herc by 4.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 485,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,359,000 after acquiring an additional 20,156 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Herc by 3.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 425,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,635,000 after acquiring an additional 14,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

HRI stock opened at $177.32 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 2.79. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.34 and a 12 month high of $203.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $550.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.06 million. Herc had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 19th. Herc’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HRI. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Herc from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Herc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Herc from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Herc from $143.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Herc from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Herc currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.40.

In other Herc news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 29,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.40, for a total transaction of $5,404,784.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 78,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.23, for a total transaction of $13,792,353.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,622 shares of company stock worth $35,259,811 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

