Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Announces $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Heritage Insurance has a dividend payout ratio of 32.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Heritage Insurance to earn $0.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.0%.

Shares of Heritage Insurance stock opened at $6.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.32. Heritage Insurance has a 1-year low of $5.47 and a 1-year high of $12.20. The company has a market cap of $173.41 million, a P/E ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 0.57.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.21). Heritage Insurance had a negative return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $167.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Heritage Insurance will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Heritage Insurance news, Chairman Richard A. Widdicombe purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.84 per share, with a total value of $58,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kirk Lusk purchased 8,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $49,737.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 22,885 shares of company stock worth $134,020 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Heritage Insurance by 526.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 116,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 98,134 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Heritage Insurance by 572.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 60,887 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Heritage Insurance by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 63,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Heritage Insurance by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HRTG. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Heritage Insurance from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

