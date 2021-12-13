Hexavest Inc. Grows Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Hexavest Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 96,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $6,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EWJ. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 53.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 83.5% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at $61,000.

Shares of EWJ stock traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $66.96. The stock had a trading volume of 181,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,586,113. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $65.22 and a 12-month high of $74.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.91.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

