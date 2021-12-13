Hexavest Inc. Has $17.49 Million Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Hexavest Inc. decreased its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 21,565 shares during the period. Agilent Technologies comprises approximately 1.1% of Hexavest Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $17,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 294.1% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 268 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, SVP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,500 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 669 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $101,714.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,969 shares of company stock worth $470,727 in the last three months.

Agilent Technologies stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $155.68. 8,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,628,311. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.66, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.00. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.47 and a fifty-two week high of $179.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.27.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 19.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.80%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.71.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

