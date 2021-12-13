Hexavest Inc. Has $26.34 Million Stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Hexavest Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 22.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 893,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 262,374 shares during the period. VanEck Gold Miners ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Hexavest Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Hexavest Inc. owned about 0.21% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF worth $26,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth about $5,391,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 381.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 222,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,553,000 after purchasing an additional 176,120 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 179.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 5,382 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 23.2% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 35,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 6,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 49.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

GDX stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.55. 494,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,492,434. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.21. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $40.13.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Read More: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.