Hexavest Inc. Has $7.43 Million Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Hexavest Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,424 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $7,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.7% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 99,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 12.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.8% in the third quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 112,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 9.7% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 113,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,374,000 after buying an additional 10,009 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 9.0% in the third quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 436,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,030,000 after buying an additional 36,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

CHD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

Shares of NYSE:CHD traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $96.12. 4,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,352,246. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.62 and a 12 month high of $96.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.04. The company has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.41.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 30.98%.

Church & Dwight announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, October 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director James Craigie sold 11,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $1,076,885.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 89,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.07, for a total transaction of $8,432,434.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 544,976 shares of company stock valued at $50,879,157 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.