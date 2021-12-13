Hexavest Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 8.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $11,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of REGN. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 29.4% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 13,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded down $19.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $650.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.71. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $441.00 and a fifty-two week high of $686.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $610.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $600.18. The company has a market capitalization of $69.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.18.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.68 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 66.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $750.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $824.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $625.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $715.53.

In other news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 11,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.98, for a total value of $7,873,493.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,811 shares in the company, valued at $5,147,292.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.17, for a total value of $4,638,267.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,683 shares of company stock worth $29,922,211 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

