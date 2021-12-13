Hexavest Inc. Lowers Stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Hexavest Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 521,664 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 74,631 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $9,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold in the third quarter worth about $35,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 1,025.3% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 35.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 7,692.3% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,026 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 54.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.50 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.73.

Shares of NYSE:GOLD traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.98. 385,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,449,254. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $25.37. The company has a market cap of $31.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 4.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.17.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.14%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

