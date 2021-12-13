Hexavest Inc. Lowers Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Hexavest Inc. cut its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 17,640 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $12,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 279.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 13,772.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TEL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI raised shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.47.

In related news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $1,340,780.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TEL traded down $3.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $157.25. The stock had a trading volume of 6,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,964. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.01. The company has a market capitalization of $51.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.34. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $115.18 and a twelve month high of $166.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

