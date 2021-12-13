Hexavest Inc. Sells 42,423 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Hexavest Inc. trimmed its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 16.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 216,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,423 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $12,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Stephens lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.09.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.76 on Monday, hitting $57.01. The stock had a trading volume of 77,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,226,767. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $42.47 and a twelve month high of $63.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $84.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

