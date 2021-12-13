HEXO (HEXO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, December 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of HEXO stock opened at $0.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average of $3.23. The company has a market cap of $297.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08. HEXO has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $11.04.

Several analysts have recently commented on HEXO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of HEXO from C$7.00 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of HEXO from C$12.00 to C$7.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of HEXO in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.31.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in HEXO by 1,158.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 487,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 449,029 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in HEXO by 199.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 227,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 151,811 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in HEXO during the third quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in HEXO by 195.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 122,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 80,723 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.45% of the company’s stock.

About HEXO

HEXO Corp. is a consumer packaged goods cannabis company, which creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. It serves the Canadian adult-use markets under its HEXO Cannabis, Up Cannabis and Original Stash brands, and the medical market under HEXO medical cannabis. The company was founded by Sébastien St.

