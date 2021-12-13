High Liner Foods Incorporated (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) Short Interest Down 86.1% in November

High Liner Foods Incorporated (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 86.1% from the November 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

HLNFF stock remained flat at $$11.30 during mid-day trading on Monday. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,860. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.77. High Liner Foods has a 52 week low of $8.72 and a 52 week high of $11.43.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HLNFF. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of High Liner Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of High Liner Foods from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of High Liner Foods from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

High Liner Foods, Inc engages in the processing and marketing of prepared and packaged frozen seafood products. It also markets its products under the brands High Liner, Icelandic Seafood, FPI, Viking, Mirabel, American Pride Seafood, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine, and 40 Fathoms. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Lunenburg, Canada.

