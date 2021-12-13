HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) Given a €130.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €130.00 ($146.07) price objective on HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €124.00 ($139.33) price objective on shares of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Get HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

ETR HBH opened at €127.90 ($143.71) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €109.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of €99.27. HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €69.70 ($78.31) and a 12-month high of €119.60 ($134.38). The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.64. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.25.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and other European countries. The company's stationary stores offer approximately 50,000 articles in various divisions, including hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.