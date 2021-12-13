Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 478,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,779 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $7,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.4% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,955,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,135,000 after acquiring an additional 688,285 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 61.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 24,049 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.7% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,107,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,084,000 after acquiring an additional 50,161 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 90,198.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 130,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 130,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,738,000. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HST opened at $16.63 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.72. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.16 and a 1-year high of $19.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 12.04 and a quick ratio of 12.04. The firm has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.18 and a beta of 1.32.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.31). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Argus upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

