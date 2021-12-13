Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS) Receives €60.11 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €60.11 ($67.54).

BOSS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €64.00 ($71.91) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Warburg Research set a €75.00 ($84.27) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.00 ($75.28) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.00 ($62.92) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €68.00 ($76.40) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

BOSS opened at €52.84 ($59.37) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion and a PE ratio of 78.51. Hugo Boss has a twelve month low of €25.30 ($28.43) and a twelve month high of €59.98 ($67.39). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €54.09 and its 200 day moving average price is €50.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.26.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

