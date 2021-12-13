Hush (HUSH) Trading 1.3% Higher This Week

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 13th. Over the last seven days, Hush has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hush has a market cap of $561,222.49 and $75.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hush coin can currently be bought for about $0.0538 or 0.00000113 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $155.36 or 0.00326435 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.61 or 0.00129458 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00086595 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002961 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Hush

Hush is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,077 coins. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org . The official website for Hush is myhush.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Hush Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

