Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) COO Purchases $13,096.08 in Stock

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) COO Dennis M. Gallagher bought 2,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $13,096.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:HYLN opened at $6.24 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.40 and its 200 day moving average is $9.05. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $22.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 0.76.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.09. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HYLN shares. UBS Group lowered Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Hyliion in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered Hyliion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hyliion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.85.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hyliion in the second quarter valued at about $894,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hyliion in the second quarter valued at about $1,326,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyliion in the second quarter valued at about $121,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Hyliion in the second quarter valued at about $747,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 65.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 8,303 shares during the period. 28.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyliion Company Profile

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

