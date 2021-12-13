Ibstock plc (LON:IBST) Receives GBX 245.83 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Ibstock plc (LON:IBST) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 245.83 ($3.26).

IBST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.51) price target on shares of Ibstock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.51) price objective on shares of Ibstock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.05) price objective on shares of Ibstock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Ibstock from GBX 250 ($3.32) to GBX 232 ($3.08) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Ibstock from GBX 255 ($3.38) to GBX 228 ($3.02) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of LON:IBST opened at GBX 189.36 ($2.51) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £775.70 million and a P/E ratio of 24.03. Ibstock has a 1 year low of GBX 180.80 ($2.40) and a 1 year high of GBX 246.80 ($3.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 198.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 213.41.

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

