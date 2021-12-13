ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.63 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) to report $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ICU Medical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.61 and the highest is $1.64. ICU Medical posted earnings per share of $1.77 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICU Medical will report full-year earnings of $7.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.18 to $7.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.52 to $7.53. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ICU Medical.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.50. ICU Medical had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $336.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ICUI. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $302.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $220.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

In other news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 2,424 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.20, for a total transaction of $587,092.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,816 shares in the company, valued at $5,041,635.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in ICU Medical in the second quarter worth $43,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in ICU Medical by 115.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 239 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in ICU Medical by 282.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 279 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in ICU Medical by 103.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ICU Medical by 40.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $223.78 on Friday. ICU Medical has a 1-year low of $183.39 and a 1-year high of $282.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.40 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $235.63.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ICU Medical (ICUI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.