Indexed Finance (NDX) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,537.00

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. Over the last week, Indexed Finance has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.85 or 0.00001825 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Indexed Finance has a market capitalization of $727,901.53 and approximately $1,537.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00055853 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,742.76 or 0.08019648 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,913.05 or 1.00521151 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.82 or 0.00076760 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00053671 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Indexed Finance Coin Profile

Indexed Finance launched on December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Buying and Selling Indexed Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indexed Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Indexed Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

