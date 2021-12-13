Insider Buying: Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Insider Acquires 25,000 Shares of Stock

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) insider Peter Soparkar purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $47,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
ADVM opened at $1.80 on Monday. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.69 and a 52-week high of $14.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.56.
Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts forecast that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have commented on ADVM. Zacks Investment Research raised Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.88.
Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile
Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.
