Insider Buying: Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Insider Acquires 25,000 Shares of Stock

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) insider Peter Soparkar purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $47,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ADVM opened at $1.80 on Monday. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.69 and a 52-week high of $14.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.56.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts forecast that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 0.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 616,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,805 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 26.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 7,018 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 159.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 349.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 7,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 23.0% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 42,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADVM. Zacks Investment Research raised Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.88.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

