Insider Buying: Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Director Acquires $73,050.00 in Stock

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Director David J. Matlin purchased 15,000 shares of Clene stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.87 per share, with a total value of $73,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLNN opened at $4.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 13.53 and a current ratio of 13.54. Clene Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.89 and a 52 week high of $17.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.97.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.62. As a group, analysts expect that Clene Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Clene in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Clene from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Clene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLNN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clene in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Clene by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Clene in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,662,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Clene in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Clene in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

