Insider Buying: Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Director Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Director Robert P. Fisher, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.92 per share, with a total value of $99,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Cleveland-Cliffs stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.96. The stock had a trading volume of 329,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,193,340. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.77 and a 12 month high of $26.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 75.62% and a net margin of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 264.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 8.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,116,235 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $174,986,000 after acquiring an additional 661,148 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.6% in the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 7,518,454 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $148,941,000 after acquiring an additional 839,360 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,830,455 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $125,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,464 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 114.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,507,588 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $118,744,000 after buying an additional 2,937,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 56.9% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,686,297 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $78,761,000 after buying an additional 1,336,318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

CLF has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

