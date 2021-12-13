Insider Buying: Coral Products plc (LON:CRU) Insider Buys 70,000 Shares of Stock

Coral Products plc (LON:CRU) insider Joseph (Joe) Grimmond bought 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of £10,500 ($13,923.88).

Coral Products stock traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 15.90 ($0.21). 217,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,233. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 14.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 13.98. Coral Products plc has a 12 month low of GBX 5.30 ($0.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 17.50 ($0.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.07, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00.

Get Coral Products alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 11th. Coral Products’s payout ratio is currently 1.00%.

Coral Products plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells plastic injection, extruded, and blow molded products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers lotion pumps, trigger sprays, aerosol caps, food containers, and nozzles, as well as thermoplastic extrusion and molding solutions, and injection molded parts for the automotive industry.

Featured Article: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Coral Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coral Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.