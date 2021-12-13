Insider Buying: Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Director Acquires 600 Shares of Stock

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Director Marc Haugen purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.21 per share, for a total transaction of $30,126.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Marc Haugen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ichor alerts:

On Friday, December 10th, Marc Haugen purchased 2,500 shares of Ichor stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.62 per share, for a total transaction of $111,550.00.

NASDAQ:ICHR traded down $2.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.27. The stock had a trading volume of 167,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,555. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.69. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $29.55 and a 12-month high of $63.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 2.18.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. Ichor had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 18.84%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Ichor in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Ichor in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Ichor in the second quarter valued at $59,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Ichor by 571.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ichor in the third quarter valued at $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

ICHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Ichor from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Ichor from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.