Insider Buying: NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) Director Purchases 346,800 Shares of Stock

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) Director Adam L. Gray bought 346,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$20.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,206,504.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,225,449 shares in the company, valued at C$108,584,830.22.

Adam L. Gray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 8th, Adam L. Gray bought 234,100 shares of NFI Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$21.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,035,491.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Adam L. Gray bought 531,900 shares of NFI Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$20.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,999,692.00.

TSE NFI opened at C$21.00 on Monday. NFI Group Inc. has a 52 week low of C$20.02 and a 52 week high of C$32.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$23.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$26.34. The firm has a market cap of C$1.62 billion and a PE ratio of 420.00.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.21) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.21). The company had revenue of C$619.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$634.97 million. Research analysts expect that NFI Group Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. This is an increase from NFI Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. NFI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,345.94%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on NFI Group from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Laurentian Bank of Canada upgraded NFI Group to a “buy” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. CIBC decreased their price objective on NFI Group from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Laurentian upgraded NFI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on NFI Group from C$29.00 to C$25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NFI Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$27.10.

About NFI Group

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

