Insider Selling: Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) CFO Sells $1,425,800.00 in Stock

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total value of $1,425,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of APO stock opened at $69.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.40 and a fifty-two week high of $81.07. The firm has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.24.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.61. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 33.52%. The business had revenue of $550.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.04%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APO. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 306.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

APO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer downgraded Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

