Insider Selling: Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW) Director Sells 13,000 Shares of Stock

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW) Director Frederick William Steiner sold 13,000 shares of Chesswood Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.25, for a total transaction of C$185,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,080,732 shares in the company, valued at C$15,400,431.

Frederick William Steiner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Chesswood Group alerts:

On Monday, November 22nd, Frederick William Steiner sold 2,000 shares of Chesswood Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.25, for a total transaction of C$28,500.00.

On Friday, November 12th, Frederick William Steiner sold 5,000 shares of Chesswood Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.28, for a total transaction of C$71,412.00.

Shares of CHW stock opened at C$14.34 on Monday. Chesswood Group Limited has a 12 month low of C$8.38 and a 12 month high of C$14.50. The stock has a market cap of C$238.04 million and a PE ratio of 11.74. The company has a current ratio of 40.80, a quick ratio of 38.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 636.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.28 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.60.

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$37.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$34.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chesswood Group Limited will post 1.5700001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Chesswood Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.11%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Chesswood Group from C$17.50 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chesswood Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Chesswood Group Company Profile

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 independent equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 50 independent equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Chesswood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesswood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.