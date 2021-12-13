Insider Selling: discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV) Insider Sells 58,379 Shares of Stock

discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV) insider Simon Gibbins sold 58,379 shares of discoverIE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 987 ($13.09), for a total transaction of £576,200.73 ($764,090.61).

Shares of DSCV stock opened at GBX 988 ($13.10) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £936.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,038.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.89. discoverIE Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 600.20 ($7.96) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,274 ($16.89).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a GBX 3.35 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. discoverIE Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.78%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of discoverIE Group in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,220 ($16.18) price objective on shares of discoverIE Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.91) price objective on shares of discoverIE Group in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

discoverIE Group Company Profile

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Design & Manufacturing, and Custom Supply. The company also offers technically demanding, customized electronic, photonic, and medical products to the industrial, medical, and healthcare markets.

