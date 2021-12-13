Insider Selling: Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Director Sells 322 Shares of Stock

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Director Eric Etchart sold 322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total value of $25,631.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Eric Etchart also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Graco alerts:

On Tuesday, November 9th, Eric Etchart sold 600 shares of Graco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total transaction of $47,760.00.

Shares of NYSE GGG traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $80.19. The company had a trading volume of 9,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,681. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.34 and a 52-week high of $80.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.71.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Graco had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 29.13%. The company had revenue of $486.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. Graco’s payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GGG. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. William Blair raised shares of Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Graco by 2,476.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after acquiring an additional 121,285 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Graco by 9.6% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Graco by 5.7% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 114,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,671,000 after acquiring an additional 6,155 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Graco by 5.8% during the second quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Graco by 65.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.