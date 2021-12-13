Insider Selling: Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) CAO Sells $36,455.00 in Stock

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.91, for a total value of $36,455.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Toll Brothers stock opened at $74.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.55. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.22 and a 12 month high of $74.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.21%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TOL shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.70.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 274.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 561 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

