Insider Selling: XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) CEO Sells 3,217,500 Shares of Stock

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total value of $238,770,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of XPO opened at $75.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.24 and a 1 year high of $90.78.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 1.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,285,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $738,964,000 after buying an additional 88,777 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,934,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,249,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,027 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,782,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $529,177,000 after purchasing an additional 774,370 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 180.3% during the 3rd quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 3,575,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $284,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,156,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $441,508,000 after purchasing an additional 80,971 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

XPO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on XPO Logistics from $180.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on XPO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on XPO Logistics from $175.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.17.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

